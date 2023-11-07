When the Seattle Kraken face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Kailer Yamamoto find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Kailer Yamamoto score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Yamamoto stats and insights

Yamamoto has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has an 18.2% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

