The Seattle Kraken's (4-6-2) injury report has two players listed heading into a Tuesday, November 7 matchup with the Arizona Coyotes (5-5-1) at Mullett Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body

Arizona Coyotes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Shea Weber D Out Ankle Jakub Voracek RW Out Concussion Bryan Little C Out For Season Upper Body Jason Zucker LW Out Lower Body

Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Arena: Mullett Arena

Kraken Season Insights

With 31 goals (2.6 per game), the Kraken have the league's 21st-ranked offense.

Seattle has given up 41 total goals this season (3.4 per game), ranking 28th in the league.

They have the 27th-ranked goal differential in the league at -10.

Coyotes Season Insights

Arizona ranks 13th in the league with 36 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Their goal differential (+4) makes them 10th-best in the league.

Kraken vs. Coyotes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Coyotes (-110) Kraken (-110) 6.5

