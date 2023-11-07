The Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will meet on Tuesday at Mullett Arena in Tempe.

Coyotes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Kraken vs Coyotes Additional Info

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.4 goals per game (41 in total), 26th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 31 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jaden Schwartz 12 5 5 10 3 8 63.4% Vince Dunn 12 2 8 10 5 8 - Oliver Bjorkstrand 12 4 6 10 3 5 20% Jared McCann 12 6 3 9 3 0 58.3% Yanni Gourde 12 2 4 6 5 13 52.6%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes rank 12th in goals against, allowing 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in league action.

The Coyotes rank 15th in the NHL with 36 goals scored (3.3 per game).

Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 33 goals over that time.

Coyotes Key Players