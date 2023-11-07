Top Player Prop Bets for Kraken vs. Coyotes on November 7, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Nick Schmaltz, Jaden Schwartz and others on the Arizona Coyotes and Seattle Kraken ahead of their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Mullett Arena.
Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kraken vs. Coyotes Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Jaden Schwartz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -278)
Schwartz's 10 points are pivotal for Seattle. He has recorded five goals and five assists in 12 games.
Schwartz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 30
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
Vince Dunn has racked up 10 points this season, with two goals and eight assists.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|0
Oliver Bjorkstrand Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)
Oliver Bjorkstrand is a top contributor on offense for Seattle with four goals and six assists.
Bjorkstrand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Panthers
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|1
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
One of Arizona's top contributing offensive players this season is Schmaltz, who has 10 points (four goals, six assists) and plays an average of 20:12 per game.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)
Matias Maccelli is another of Arizona's top contributors through 11 games, with one goal and eight assists.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Ducks
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kings
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
