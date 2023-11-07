Oliver Bjorkstrand will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Arizona Coyotes meet at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Looking to wager on Bjorkstrand's props versus the Coyotes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Oliver Bjorkstrand vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bjorkstrand Season Stats Insights

Bjorkstrand's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:41 per game on the ice, is +1.

Bjorkstrand has a goal in four of 12 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bjorkstrand has recorded a point in a game seven times this year over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Bjorkstrand has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Bjorkstrand goes over his points over/under is 53.5%, based on the odds.

There is a 34.5% chance of Bjorkstrand having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bjorkstrand Stats vs. the Coyotes

On defense, the Coyotes are allowing 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 12 Games 3 10 Points 2 4 Goals 2 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.