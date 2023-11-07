Will Will Borgen Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on November 7?
On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Will Borgen going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Will Borgen score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Borgen stats and insights
- Borgen is yet to score through 12 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.
- Borgen has zero points on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.5 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Kraken vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
