Wednesday's game at ICCU Arena has the Idaho Vandals (0-0) going head to head against the Cal Poly Mustangs (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on November 8. Our computer prediction projects a 68-61 victory for Idaho, who are favored by our model.

Last season, the Vandals finished 14-16 in the season.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Idaho vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Idaho 68, Cal Poly 61

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Idaho Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Vandals' -63 scoring differential last season (outscored by 2.1 points per game) was a result of putting up 69.7 points per game (87th in college basketball) while allowing 71.8 per outing (331st in college basketball).

In conference action, Idaho tallied fewer points per game (68.8) than its overall average (69.7).

Offensively the Vandals fared better at home last year, averaging 73.9 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game in road games.

Idaho gave up 67.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.2 fewer points than it allowed away from home (73.9).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.