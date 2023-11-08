How to Watch the Idaho vs. Cal Poly Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Idaho Vandals (0-0) face the Cal Poly Mustangs (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
Idaho Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho vs. Cal Poly 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Mustangs scored an average of 55.3 points per game last year, 16.5 fewer points than the 71.8 the Vandals gave up to opponents.
- Cal Poly had a 10-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.
- Last year, the Vandals recorded 7.7 more points per game (69.7) than the Mustangs allowed (62.0).
- Idaho went 13-9 last season when scoring more than 62.0 points.
Idaho Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Walla Walla
|W 92-50
|ICCU Arena
|11/8/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|ICCU Arena
|11/17/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/19/2023
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
