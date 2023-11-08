The Idaho Vandals (0-0) face the Cal Poly Mustangs (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Idaho Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN+

Idaho vs. Cal Poly 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Mustangs scored an average of 55.3 points per game last year, 16.5 fewer points than the 71.8 the Vandals gave up to opponents.

Cal Poly had a 10-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.

Last year, the Vandals recorded 7.7 more points per game (69.7) than the Mustangs allowed (62.0).

Idaho went 13-9 last season when scoring more than 62.0 points.

Idaho Schedule