Jazz vs. Pacers November 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:18 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (1-0) take the court against the Utah Jazz (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and KJZZ.
Jazz vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, KJZZ
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen put up 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists last year, shooting 49.9% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).
- Jordan Clarkson posted 20.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.0 rebounds.
- Walker Kessler recorded 9.2 points, 0.9 assists and 8.4 boards.
- John Collins recorded 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
- Kelly Olynyk posted 12.5 points, 6.2 boards and 3.7 assists, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton collected 20.7 points, 3.7 boards and 10.4 assists last season.
- Buddy Hield collected 16.8 points, 5.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game last season. He also posted 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Myles Turner's stats last season included 18.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He made 54.8% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.
- Bruce Brown put up 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He sank 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Bennedict Mathurin's numbers last season were 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He made 43.4% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.3 treys.
Jazz vs. Pacers Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Pacers
|Jazz
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|119.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.0
|46.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|36.7%
|Three Point %
|35.3%
