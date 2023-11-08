The Utah Jazz (2-6) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Indiana Pacers (4-3) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and KJZZ. The over/under is 241.5 for the matchup.

Jazz vs. Pacers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pacers -5.5 241.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 241.5 points in three of eight outings.

The average total for Utah's games this season is 231.9 points, 9.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Utah has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

The Jazz have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win one time (14.3%) in those contests.

Utah has not won as an underdog of +185 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Jazz vs Pacers Additional Info

Jazz vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pacers 4 57.1% 124.9 236.7 121.7 241.8 232.6 Jazz 3 37.5% 111.8 236.7 120.1 241.8 226.0

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

This year, Utah is 2-2-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 1-3-0 ATS (.250).

The Jazz's 111.8 points per game are 9.9 fewer points than the 121.7 the Pacers give up to opponents.

Jazz vs. Pacers Betting Splits

Jazz and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 3-5 1-2 6-2 Pacers 4-3 1-1 6-1

Jazz vs. Pacers Point Insights

Jazz Pacers 111.8 Points Scored (PG) 124.9 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-1 120.1 Points Allowed (PG) 121.7 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 3-2 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 2-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

