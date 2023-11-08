Jazz vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (2-6) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Indiana Pacers (4-3) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as 5.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and KJZZ. The over/under is 241.5 for the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Jazz vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and KJZZ
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pacers
|-5.5
|241.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 241.5 points in three of eight outings.
- The average total for Utah's games this season is 231.9 points, 9.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, Utah has compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread.
- The Jazz have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win one time (14.3%) in those contests.
- Utah has not won as an underdog of +185 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 35.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jazz vs Pacers Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jazz vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pacers
|4
|57.1%
|124.9
|236.7
|121.7
|241.8
|232.6
|Jazz
|3
|37.5%
|111.8
|236.7
|120.1
|241.8
|226.0
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- This year, Utah is 2-2-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 1-3-0 ATS (.250).
- The Jazz's 111.8 points per game are 9.9 fewer points than the 121.7 the Pacers give up to opponents.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Jazz vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|3-5
|1-2
|6-2
|Pacers
|4-3
|1-1
|6-1
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Jazz vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Jazz
|Pacers
|111.8
|124.9
|16
|1
|1-0
|4-1
|1-0
|4-1
|120.1
|121.7
|26
|27
|3-2
|1-0
|2-3
|1-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.