The Utah Jazz (2-6) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Indiana Pacers (4-3) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Jazz fell in their last outing 130-113 against the Bulls on Monday. Lauri Markkanen totaled 29 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Jazz.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Walker Kessler C Questionable Elbow 5.7 5.7 0.3

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Pacers Injuries: Jarace Walker: Questionable (Lungs)

Jazz vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and KJZZ

