The Utah Jazz (2-6) will look to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (4-3) on November 8, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Jazz vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 45.1% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 48.5% the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 21st.

The Jazz put up an average of 111.8 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than the 121.7 the Pacers give up.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz average 120.0 points per game at home, 16.5 more than on the road (103.5). Defensively they give up 118.0 per game, 4.3 fewer points than on the road (122.3).

At home, Utah concedes 118.0 points per game. Away, it concedes 122.3.

The Jazz collect 0.8 more assists per game at home (27.8) than away (27.0).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz Injuries