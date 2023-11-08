Player props can be found for Tyrese Haliburton and Lauri Markkanen, among others, when the Indiana Pacers host the Utah Jazz at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and KJZZ

BSIN and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Jazz vs Pacers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -108)

The 23.5-point over/under for Markkanen on Wednesday is 0.8 lower than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 8.3 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (8.5).

Markkanen has made four three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Wednesday (3.5).

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +150)

John Collins has racked up 13 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points less than Wednesday's over/under.

He has averaged 3.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (7.5).

Collins has made one three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +102) 1.5 (Over: -189)

Jordan Clarkson is putting up 14.7 points per game this season, 1.8 fewer than his points prop on Wednesday.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 3.5.

Clarkson has picked up 4.7 assists per game, 0.8 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (5.5).

He makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: +106) 11.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: +138)

The 23.5 points prop total set for Haliburton on Wednesday is 3.5 more than his season scoring average (20).

His per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 1.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Haliburton has averaged 12.3 assists per game this year, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Wednesday (11.5).

Haliburton has made 2.3 three-pointers per game, 1.2 less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: +150)

Wednesday's over/under for Myles Turner is 16.5. That's 0.5 less than his season average.

He averages 2.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 7.5.

He 1.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Wednesday.

