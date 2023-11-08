Jordan Clarkson will hope to make a difference for the Utah Jazz on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Indiana Pacers.

In his last action, a 130-113 loss to the Bulls, Clarkson put up seven points and six assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Clarkson's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-106)

Over 16.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

Over 3.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+158)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 119.5 points per game last year made the Pacers the 29th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

The Pacers were the 28th-ranked team in the NBA last year, giving up 45.3 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Pacers allowed 26.4 per game last season, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

Defensively, the Pacers allowed 12.4 made three-pointers per game last season, 17th in the league.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 34 29 1 3 6 0 0 12/2/2022 29 19 1 3 1 0 1

