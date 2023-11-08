Lauri Markkanen plus his Utah Jazz teammates hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on November 6, Markkanen produced 29 points in a 130-113 loss against the Bulls.

With prop bets available for Markkanen, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-115)

Over 23.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+104)

Over 8.5 (+104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-106)

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pacers were ranked 29th in the league defensively last year, allowing 119.5 points per game.

On the glass, the Pacers allowed 45.3 rebounds per contest last season, 28th in the NBA in that category.

In terms of assists, the Pacers were 26th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 26.4 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Pacers were 17th in the NBA last season, allowing 12.4 makes per game.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/13/2023 37 29 11 2 2 0 0 12/2/2022 33 24 13 3 5 0 1

