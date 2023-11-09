On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken go head to head against the Colorado Avalanche. Is Eeli Tolvanen going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Eeli Tolvanen score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Tolvanen stats and insights

In three of 13 games this season, Tolvanen has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Avalanche this season in one game (two shots).

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Tolvanen averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.0%.

Avalanche defensive stats

On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Tolvanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 15:00 Away L 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:48 Home L 6-3 11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:39 Home W 4-2 10/30/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 16:36 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 14:29 Away L 3-2 10/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:41 Away L 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:45 Away W 5-4 OT 10/21/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:25 Home L 4-1 10/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:19 Home W 7-4 10/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:15 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

