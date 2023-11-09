The CSU Northridge Matadors (0-1) play the Idaho Vandals (0-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Idaho vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho TV: ESPN+

Idaho Stats Insights

The Vandals shot at a 47.2% rate from the field last season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of the Matadors averaged.

Idaho put together a 10-10 straight up record in games it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Matadors ranked 215th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Vandals ranked 338th.

The Vandals put up only 4.4 more points per game last year (73.0) than the Matadors allowed their opponents to score (68.6).

Idaho put together a 10-8 record last season in games it scored more than 68.6 points.

Idaho Home & Away Comparison

At home, Idaho scored 76.2 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.3.

The Vandals gave up fewer points at home (69.6 per game) than on the road (75.5) last season.

Idaho sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.6%) than away (33.1%).

Idaho Upcoming Schedule