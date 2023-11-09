The Idaho Vandals (0-1) battle the CSU Northridge Matadors (0-1) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at ICCU Arena. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the CSU Northridge vs. Idaho matchup.

Idaho vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: ICCU Arena in Moscow, Idaho

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Idaho vs. CSU Northridge Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total CSU Northridge Moneyline Idaho Moneyline BetMGM CSU Northridge (-3.5) 152.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel CSU Northridge (-3.5) 152.5 -184 +148 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Idaho vs. CSU Northridge Betting Trends (2022-23)

Idaho went 11-16-0 ATS last year.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season, the Vandals had an ATS record of 8-11.

CSU Northridge won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Last season, 11 Matadors games hit the over.

