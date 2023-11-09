Thursday's contest between the CSU Northridge Matadors (0-1) and the Idaho Vandals (0-1) at ICCU Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-72, heavily favoring CSU Northridge to come out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Idaho vs. CSU Northridge Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Moscow, Idaho Venue: ICCU Arena

Idaho vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction

Prediction: CSU Northridge 83, Idaho 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho vs. CSU Northridge

Computer Predicted Spread: CSU Northridge (-10.3)

CSU Northridge (-10.3) Computer Predicted Total: 155.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho Performance Insights

Idaho scored 73.0 points per game and allowed 72.9 last year, ranking them 144th in the country offensively and 262nd defensively.

Last season, the Vandals were 10th-worst in the nation in rebounds (27.8 per game) and 148th in rebounds conceded (30.7).

With 11.9 assists per game last year, Idaho was 274th in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Vandals were 237th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.8) last season. They were 183rd in 3-point percentage at 34.0%.

Defensively, Idaho was 140th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.9 last season. It was eighth-worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 37.9%.

Last year, the Vandals attempted 36.5% of their shots from beyond the arc, and 63.5% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.3% of the Vandals' baskets were 3-pointers, and 73.7% were 2-pointers.

