Idaho vs. CSU Northridge: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The Idaho Vandals (0-1) and the CSU Northridge Matadors (0-1) hit the court at ICCU Arena on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.
Idaho vs. CSU Northridge Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Moscow, Idaho
- Venue: ICCU Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Idaho Betting Records & Stats
- Idaho compiled an 11-16-0 ATS record last year.
- With their .407 ATS win percentages last year, both Idaho (11-16-0 ATS) and CSU Northridge (11-16-0 ATS) had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.
Idaho vs. CSU Northridge Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Idaho
|73.0
|136.4
|72.9
|141.5
|141.9
|CSU Northridge
|63.4
|136.4
|68.6
|141.5
|131.1
Additional Idaho Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Vandals scored 73.0 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 68.6 the Matadors allowed.
- When Idaho totaled more than 68.6 points last season, it went 9-4 against the spread and 10-8 overall.
Idaho vs. CSU Northridge Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Idaho
|11-16-0
|14-13-0
|CSU Northridge
|11-16-0
|11-16-0
Idaho vs. CSU Northridge Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Idaho
|CSU Northridge
|6-10
|Home Record
|7-8
|4-11
|Away Record
|0-14
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|5-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|76.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.9
|69.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|55.6
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-5-0
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-10-0
