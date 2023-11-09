The Idaho Vandals (0-1) and the CSU Northridge Matadors (0-1) hit the court at ICCU Arena on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no set line.

Idaho vs. CSU Northridge Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: ICCU Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Idaho Betting Records & Stats

Idaho compiled an 11-16-0 ATS record last year.

With their .407 ATS win percentages last year, both Idaho (11-16-0 ATS) and CSU Northridge (11-16-0 ATS) had similar seasons in attempting to cover the spread.

Idaho vs. CSU Northridge Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Idaho 73.0 136.4 72.9 141.5 141.9 CSU Northridge 63.4 136.4 68.6 141.5 131.1

Additional Idaho Insights & Trends

Last year, the Vandals scored 73.0 points per game, just 4.4 more points than the 68.6 the Matadors allowed.

When Idaho totaled more than 68.6 points last season, it went 9-4 against the spread and 10-8 overall.

Idaho vs. CSU Northridge Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Idaho 11-16-0 14-13-0 CSU Northridge 11-16-0 11-16-0

Idaho vs. CSU Northridge Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Idaho CSU Northridge 6-10 Home Record 7-8 4-11 Away Record 0-14 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 69.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 55.6 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

