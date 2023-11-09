For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Jamie Oleksiak a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Jamie Oleksiak score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Oleksiak stats and insights

  • Oleksiak is yet to score through 13 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Avalanche this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Oleksiak has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 31 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have one shutout, and they average 14.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Oleksiak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/7/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 24:21 Away L 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:08 Home L 6-3
11/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 21:06 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:44 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2
10/26/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:33 Away L 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:23 Away W 5-4 OT
10/21/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 4-1
10/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:32 Home W 7-4
10/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

