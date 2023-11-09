The Seattle Kraken will visit the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, November 9, with the Avalanche victorious in four consecutive home games.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info

Kraken vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Kraken Avalanche 4-1 COL

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have given up 44 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 25th in the league.

The Kraken have 34 goals this season (2.6 per game), 22nd in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jaden Schwartz 13 6 5 11 3 8 62.2% Oliver Bjorkstrand 13 4 6 10 4 7 33.3% Vince Dunn 13 2 8 10 8 8 - Jared McCann 13 6 3 9 3 0 58.3% Eeli Tolvanen 13 3 4 7 3 3 50%

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 31 total goals (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.

The Avalanche's 37 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 18th in the league.

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 32 goals over that time.

Avalanche Key Players