How to Watch the Kraken vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken will visit the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, November 9, with the Avalanche victorious in four consecutive home games.
Check out the Avalanche-Kraken game on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Kraken vs Avalanche Additional Info
Kraken vs. Avalanche Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/17/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|4-1 COL
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have given up 44 total goals this season (3.4 per game), 25th in the league.
- The Kraken have 34 goals this season (2.6 per game), 22nd in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Kraken have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jaden Schwartz
|13
|6
|5
|11
|3
|8
|62.2%
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|13
|4
|6
|10
|4
|7
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|13
|2
|8
|10
|8
|8
|-
|Jared McCann
|13
|6
|3
|9
|3
|0
|58.3%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|13
|3
|4
|7
|3
|3
|50%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have allowed 31 total goals (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Avalanche's 37 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 18th in the league.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 32 goals over that time.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mikko Rantanen
|11
|8
|9
|17
|6
|7
|53.5%
|Cale Makar
|11
|3
|11
|14
|7
|10
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|11
|5
|6
|11
|11
|8
|40.4%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|11
|3
|4
|7
|4
|4
|30%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|11
|1
|6
|7
|5
|4
|-
