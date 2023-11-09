The Colorado Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen and the Seattle Kraken's Jaden Schwartz are two of the top players to watch when these squads face off on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Game Information

Kraken Players to Watch

Seattle's Schwartz has recorded five assists and six goals in 13 games. That's good for 11 points.

Seattle's Vince Dunn has posted 10 total points (0.8 per game), with two goals and eight assists.

This season, Oliver Bjorkstrand has four goals and six assists, for a season point total of 10.

In the crease, Seattle's Joey Daccord is 2-1-3 this season, compiling 180 saves and permitting 18 goals (2.9 goals against average) with a .909 save percentage (28th in the league).

Avalanche Players to Watch

Rantanen has been a key contributor for Colorado this season, collecting 17 points in 11 games.

Through 11 games, Cale Makar has scored three goals and picked up 11 assists.

Nathan MacKinnon's total of 11 points is via five goals and six assists.

In two games, Ivan Prosvetov's record is 1-0-0. He has conceded one goal (0.88 goals against average) and has recorded 32 saves.

Kraken vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 13th 3.36 Goals Scored 2.62 28th 6th 2.82 Goals Allowed 3.38 21st 4th 34.6 Shots 31.4 15th 8th 28.6 Shots Allowed 32.2 22nd 15th 18.6% Power Play % 26.32% 8th 4th 89.13% Penalty Kill % 70.27% 27th

