Will Matthew Beniers Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 9?
The Seattle Kraken's upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche is slated for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Matthew Beniers score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Matthew Beniers score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Beniers stats and insights
- Beniers is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has attempted two shots in one game against the Avalanche this season, but has not scored.
- Beniers has picked up three assists on the power play.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 31 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.7 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Beniers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|0
|2
|21:13
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|19:41
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:28
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|20:56
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/21/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|16:14
|Home
|W 7-4
|10/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 4-1
Kraken vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
