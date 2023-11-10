Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ada County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Ada County, Idaho this week, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ada County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Pocatello High School at Bishop Kelly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: Boise, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.