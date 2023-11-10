Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bonneville County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:13 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Bonneville County, Idaho this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bonneville County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Skyline High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM MT on November 10
- Location: Ammon, ID
- Conference: High Country Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.