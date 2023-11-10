Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Butte County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:13 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Butte County, Idaho this week? We have what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Butte County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Butte County Middle-High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: Arco, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.