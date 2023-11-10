Collin Sexton plus his Utah Jazz teammates face off versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent action, a 134-118 loss to the Pacers, Sexton put up 10 points.

With prop bets available for Sexton, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+106)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were 11th in the league defensively last year, giving up 113 points per contest.

The Grizzlies gave up 44.4 rebounds on average last season, 21st in the league.

The Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.4.

In terms of three-point defense, the Grizzlies were 25th in the league last year, allowing 13 makes per contest.

Collin Sexton vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 22 23 3 6 4 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.