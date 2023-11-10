Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fremont County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Fremont County, Idaho, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fremont County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
West Side High School at North Fremont High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: Ashton, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.