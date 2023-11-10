The Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) play the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Idaho State vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Idaho State Stats Insights

The Bengals shot at a 44.5% clip from the field last season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of the Tommies averaged.

Idaho State went 6-7 when it shot better than 45.4% from the field.

The Bengals were the 328th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tommies finished 292nd.

The Bengals averaged just 1.0 fewer point per game last year (69.2) than the Tommies allowed their opponents to score (70.2).

Idaho State put together a 7-4 record last season in games it scored more than 70.2 points.

Idaho State Home & Away Comparison

Idaho State averaged 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.6 on the road.

The Bengals gave up fewer points at home (65.0 per game) than on the road (75.7) last season.

Idaho State sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (7.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.6%) than away (31.0%).

Idaho State Upcoming Schedule