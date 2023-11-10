Idaho State vs. St. Thomas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
The Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) face the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the St. Thomas vs. Idaho State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Idaho State vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Idaho State vs. St. Thomas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|St. Thomas Moneyline
|Idaho State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|St. Thomas (-5.5)
|136.5
|-225
|+185
|FanDuel
|St. Thomas (-5.5)
|136.5
|-250
|+198
Idaho State vs. St. Thomas Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Idaho State covered 13 times in 27 games with a spread last season.
- The Bengals covered the spread six times last season (6-4 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- St. Thomas went 16-11-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Tommies games.
