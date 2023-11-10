The Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) face the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the St. Thomas vs. Idaho State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Idaho State vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Idaho State vs. St. Thomas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total St. Thomas Moneyline Idaho State Moneyline BetMGM St. Thomas (-5.5) 136.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel St. Thomas (-5.5) 136.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho State vs. St. Thomas Betting Trends (2022-23)

Idaho State covered 13 times in 27 games with a spread last season.

The Bengals covered the spread six times last season (6-4 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

St. Thomas went 16-11-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 12 times in Tommies games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.