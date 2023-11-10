Friday's contest between the Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) and the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at Schoenecker Arena has a projected final score of 75-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored St. Thomas squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Idaho State vs. St. Thomas Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Schoenecker Arena

Idaho State vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 75, Idaho State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Idaho State vs. St. Thomas

Computer Predicted Spread: St. Thomas (-7.3)

St. Thomas (-7.3) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho State Performance Insights

With 69.2 points per game on offense, Idaho State ranked 241st in the country last season. At the other end of the court, it gave up 71.0 points per contest, which ranked 207th in college basketball.

The Bengals grabbed 28.5 boards per game (328th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 30.4 rebounds per contest (130th-ranked).

Last season Idaho State ranked 249th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.2 per game.

The Bengals averaged 10.8 turnovers per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball). They forced 11.5 turnovers per contest (212th-ranked).

The Bengals made 7.7 threes per game (134th-ranked in college basketball). They had a 33.7% shooting percentage (204th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Idaho State ceded 6.0 threes per game (38th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 32.3% (88th-ranked) from three-point land.

Idaho State took 59.4% two-pointers and 40.6% three-pointers last season. Of the team's baskets, 69.1% were two-pointers and 30.9% were three-pointers.

