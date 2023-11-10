The Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) will face the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Idaho State vs. St. Thomas Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Idaho State Top Players (2022-23)

Brayden Parker: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Brock Mackenzie: 13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Miguel Tomley: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Austin Smellie: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

St. Thomas Top Players (2022-23)

Andrew Rohde: 17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Brooks Allen: 8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Parker Bjorklund: 15 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

15 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Riley Miller: 11.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Kendall Blue: 7.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Idaho State vs. St. Thomas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

St. Thomas Rank St. Thomas AVG Idaho State AVG Idaho State Rank 118th 74.2 Points Scored 69.2 241st 179th 70.2 Points Allowed 71 207th 317th 29 Rebounds 28.5 328th 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 35th 9 3pt Made 7.7 134th 186th 12.9 Assists 12.2 249th 15th 9.5 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.