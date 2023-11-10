The Saint Thomas Tommies (0-1) and the Idaho State Bengals (1-0) take the floor at Schoenecker Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Idaho State vs. St. Thomas Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Venue: Schoenecker Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bengals Betting Records & Stats

Last year 16 of Idaho State's games hit the over.

The Bengals had 13 wins in 32 games against the spread last year.

St. Thomas had more success against the spread than Idaho State last year, tallying an ATS record of 16-11-0, compared to the 13-14-0 record of the Bengals.

Idaho State vs. St. Thomas Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. Thomas 74.2 143.4 70.2 141.2 144.7 Idaho State 69.2 143.4 71 141.2 136.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Idaho State Insights & Trends

The Bengals put up an average of 69.2 points per game last year, only one fewer point than the 70.2 the Tommies allowed.

Idaho State went 7-2 against the spread and 7-4 overall when it scored more than 70.2 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Idaho State vs. St. Thomas Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. Thomas 16-11-0 12-15-0 Idaho State 13-14-0 16-11-0

Idaho State vs. St. Thomas Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. Thomas Idaho State 12-2 Home Record 7-7 4-11 Away Record 4-12 8-1-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.