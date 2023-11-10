On Friday, November 10, 2023 at FedExForum, the Utah Jazz (2-7) will be trying to break a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Memphis Grizzlies (1-7). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and KJZZ.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. Grizzlies matchup in this article.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ

BSSE and KJZZ Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have been outscored by 6.6 points per game (scoring 107.5 points per game to rank 27th in the league while giving up 114.1 per contest to rank 17th in the NBA) and have a -53 scoring differential overall.

The Jazz have been outscored by 9.3 points per game (posting 112.4 points per game, 17th in league, while allowing 121.7 per contest, 27th in NBA) and have a -83 scoring differential.

The teams average 219.9 points per game combined, 11.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 235.8 points per game combined, 4.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Memphis has covered just twice in eight chances against the spread this season.

Utah has put together a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

Jazz and Grizzlies NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +50000 +25000 - Grizzlies +6600 +3300 -

