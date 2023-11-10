Jazz vs. Grizzlies November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 8:20 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Utah Jazz (1-1), on Friday, November 10, 2023 at FedExForum, go up against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-2). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and KJZZ.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, KJZZ
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen's numbers last season were 25.6 points, 8.6 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 49.9% from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers (seventh in league).
- Jordan Clarkson averaged 20.8 points last season, plus 4.4 assists and 4 rebounds.
- Walker Kessler recorded 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.4 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in league).
- John Collins put up 13.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.6 steals and 1 block.
- Kelly Olynyk averaged 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 39.4% from downtown, with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists last season.
- Per game, Desmond Bane averaged 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averaged 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.
- Marcus Smart's numbers last season were 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. He made 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 33.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.
- Santi Aldama put up 9 points, 4.8 boards and 1.3 assists. He sank 47% of his shots from the field and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per game.
- Steven Adams' numbers last season were 8.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He sank 59.7% of his shots from the field.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Grizzlies
|Jazz
|116.9
|Points Avg.
|117.1
|113
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.3%
|35.1%
|Three Point %
|35.3%
