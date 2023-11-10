Jazz vs. Grizzlies: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to end a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Utah Jazz (2-7) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and KJZZ. The point total is 231.5 in the matchup.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and KJZZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-4.5
|231.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points in five of nine outings.
- Utah's games this year have had a 234.1-point total on average, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Utah has gone 3-6-0 ATS this season.
- The Jazz have won in one of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Utah has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.
- Utah has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|2
|25%
|107.5
|219.9
|114.1
|235.8
|222.4
|Jazz
|5
|55.6%
|112.4
|219.9
|121.7
|235.8
|227.8
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (2-2-0). Away, it is .200 (1-4-0).
- The Jazz score an average of 112.4 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 114.1 the Grizzlies give up.
- Utah has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 2-1 overall record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Jazz
|3-6
|2-4
|7-2
|Grizzlies
|2-6
|0-0
|3-5
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Point Insights
|Jazz
|Grizzlies
|112.4
|107.5
|17
|27
|2-1
|0-0
|2-1
|0-0
|121.7
|114.1
|27
|17
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
