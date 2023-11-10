The Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to end a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Utah Jazz (2-7) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and KJZZ. The point total is 231.5 in the matchup.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and KJZZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -4.5 231.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 231.5 points in five of nine outings.

Utah's games this year have had a 234.1-point total on average, 2.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Utah has gone 3-6-0 ATS this season.

The Jazz have won in one of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Utah has not won as an underdog of +170 or more on the moneyline this season in four games with those odds or longer.

Utah has an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 2 25% 107.5 219.9 114.1 235.8 222.4 Jazz 5 55.6% 112.4 219.9 121.7 235.8 227.8

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (2-2-0). Away, it is .200 (1-4-0).

The Jazz score an average of 112.4 points per game, just 1.7 fewer points than the 114.1 the Grizzlies give up.

Utah has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 2-1 overall record in games it scores more than 114.1 points.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Jazz and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jazz 3-6 2-4 7-2 Grizzlies 2-6 0-0 3-5

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Jazz Grizzlies 112.4 Points Scored (PG) 107.5 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 2-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 2-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 121.7 Points Allowed (PG) 114.1 27 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 2-2 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-3

