How to Watch the Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:32 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Utah Jazz (2-7) on November 10, 2023 at FedExForum.
Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz are shooting 45.3% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 45.5% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
- Utah is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 19th.
- The Jazz score just 1.7 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (114.1).
- Utah is 2-1 when it scores more than 114.1 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Jazz average 120 points per game, 13.6 more than away (106.4). Defensively they allow 118 points per game at home, 6.6 less than on the road (124.6).
- In 2023-24 Utah is allowing 6.6 fewer points per game at home (118) than on the road (124.6).
- At home the Jazz are collecting 27.8 assists per game, one more than on the road (26.8).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Walker Kessler
|Out
|Elbow
