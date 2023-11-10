The Memphis Grizzlies (1-7) will attempt to stop a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Utah Jazz (2-7) on November 10, 2023 at FedExForum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Jazz, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 45.3% from the field, 0.2% lower than the 45.5% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.

Utah is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Jazz are the top rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 19th.

The Jazz score just 1.7 fewer points per game (112.4) than the Grizzlies give up to opponents (114.1).

Utah is 2-1 when it scores more than 114.1 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

At home the Jazz average 120 points per game, 13.6 more than away (106.4). Defensively they allow 118 points per game at home, 6.6 less than on the road (124.6).

In 2023-24 Utah is allowing 6.6 fewer points per game at home (118) than on the road (124.6).

At home the Jazz are collecting 27.8 assists per game, one more than on the road (26.8).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz Injuries