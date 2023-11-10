Sportsbooks have listed player props for Desmond Bane, Lauri Markkanen and others when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Utah Jazz at FedExForum on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and KJZZ

BSSE and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Jazz vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen Props

PTS REB 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: +102)

The 24.3 points Markkanen scores per game are 0.2 less than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 9.5).

Markkanen has hit four three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (3.5).

John Collins Props

PTS REB 3PM 13.5 (Over: -115) 8.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +158)

The 13.5 points prop total set for John Collins on Friday is 0.5 more than his season scoring average (13).

He has averaged 2.5 more rebounds per game (11) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (8.5).

Collins has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jordan Clarkson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: -159)

Jordan Clarkson's 14.7-point scoring average is 4.8 less than Friday's prop total.

He pulls down 3.3 rebounds per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday.

Clarkson averages 4.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's prop bet (4.5).

His 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.2 higher than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 3.5 (Over: +112)

The 26.5-point total set for Bane on Friday is 2.5 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 2.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (5.5).

Bane's year-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Bane has connected on 3.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

