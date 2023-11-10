John Collins and the Utah Jazz hit the court versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Collins, in his previous game (November 8 loss against the Pacers), produced 14 points and nine rebounds.

Below we will dive into Collins' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

John Collins Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-122)

Over 13.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (+106)

Over 8.5 (+106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+162)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Grizzlies were ranked 11th in the league defensively last season, allowing 113 points per contest.

Conceding 44.4 rebounds per game last season, the Grizzlies were 21st in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies were 26th in the league defensively last season, giving up 26.4 per game.

Allowing 13 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Grizzlies were 25th in the league in that category.

John Collins vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 27 16 4 2 2 0 2

