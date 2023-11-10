Jordan Clarkson plus his Utah Jazz teammates face off versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Clarkson put up 33 points and five assists in his most recent game, which ended in a 134-118 loss against the Pacers.

Now let's break down Clarkson's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jordan Clarkson Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-106)

Over 19.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-132)

Over 3.5 (-132) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-161)

Over 4.5 (-161) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-156)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Grizzlies gave up 113.0 points per game last year, 11th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies were the 21st-ranked squad in the league last year, conceding 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies were the 26th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 26.4.

The Grizzlies allowed 13.0 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 25th in the NBA in that category.

Jordan Clarkson vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/1/2023 26 20 6 5 4 0 2

