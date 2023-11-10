Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Latah County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Latah County, Idaho this week, we've got you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Idaho This Week
Latah County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Logos School at Butte County Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Arco, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Kendrick Senior High School at Hagerman
- Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 11
- Location: Hagerman, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.