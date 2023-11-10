If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Latah County, Idaho this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Idaho This Week

  • Power County
  • Camas County
  • Canyon County
  • Cassia County
  • Bannock County
  • Owyhee County
  • Teton County
  • Gooding County
  • Franklin County
  • Ada County

    • Latah County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Logos School at Butte County Middle-High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Arco, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Kendrick Senior High School at Hagerman

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on November 11
    • Location: Hagerman, ID
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.