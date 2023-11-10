There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature MWC squads. That includes the Cal Baptist Lancers versus the San Diego State Aztecs.

MWC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Eastern Washington Eagles at Utah State Aggies 7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 Stadium (Live stream on Fubo) Air Force Falcons at Houston Cougars 8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 - Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wyoming Cowgirls 8:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10 Stadium (Live stream on Fubo) Cal Baptist Lancers at San Diego State Aztecs 9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10 - Charleston (SC) Cougars at UNLV Rebels 9:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10 -

