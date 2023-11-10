MWC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
There are five games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature MWC squads. That includes the Cal Baptist Lancers versus the San Diego State Aztecs.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
MWC Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Eastern Washington Eagles at Utah State Aggies
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
|Air Force Falcons at Houston Cougars
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|Nebraska Cornhuskers at Wyoming Cowgirls
|8:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|Stadium (Live stream on Fubo)
|Cal Baptist Lancers at San Diego State Aztecs
|9:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|Charleston (SC) Cougars at UNLV Rebels
|9:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
Follow MWC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.