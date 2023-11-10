Idaho High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Power County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Power County, Idaho is on the schedule this week, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Power County, Idaho High School Football Games This Week
Rockland High School at Camas County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: Gooding, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
