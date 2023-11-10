How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:16 AM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
There are two matchups on today's Serie A schedule, including Salernitana taking on Sassuolo.
Coverage of all Serie A action today is available for you, with the information provided below.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Sassuolo vs Salernitana
Salernitana travels to play Sassuolo at Mapei Stadium in Reggio nell'Emilia.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Sassuolo (-155)
- Underdog: Salernitana (+370)
- Draw: (+295)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Genoa CFC vs Hellas Verona
Hellas Verona travels to play Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Genoa CFC (-110)
- Underdog: Hellas Verona (+330)
- Draw: (+220)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.