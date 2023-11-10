Week 11 ACC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 11 college football slate includes seven games featuring ACC teams involved. Check out the article below to see up-to-date the top performers and results from each completed game.
Week 11 ACC Results
Louisville 31 Virginia 24
- Pregame Favorite: Louisville (-20.5)
- Pregame Total: 50.5
Louisville Leaders
- Passing: Jack Plummer (19-for-28, 243 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jawhar Jordan (17 ATT, 95 YDS)
- Receiving: Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (1 TAR, 1 REC, 52 YDS, 1 TD)
Virginia Leaders
- Passing: Anthony Colandrea (20-for-31, 314 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Colandrea (14 ATT, 89 YDS)
- Receiving: Malik Washington (11 TAR, 9 REC, 155 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Louisville
|Virginia
|423
|Total Yards
|434
|243
|Passing Yards
|314
|180
|Rushing Yards
|120
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming Week 11 ACC Games
Virginia Tech Hokies at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-1.5)
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-14.5)
NC State Wolfpack at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Truist Field
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: NC State (-2.5)
Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Syracuse Orange
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Pittsburgh (-3)
Miami Hurricanes at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-14.5)
Duke Blue Devils at No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-14)
