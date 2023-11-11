Will Alexander Wennberg Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 11?
In the upcoming tilt versus the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Alexander Wennberg to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Alexander Wennberg score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Wennberg stats and insights
- Wennberg is yet to score through 14 games this season.
- He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
- Wennberg has no points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 50 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.9 hits and 11.2 blocked shots per game.
Wennberg recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|17:28
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|23:31
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/4/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:52
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/2/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:15
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:03
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|23:31
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|10/21/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Home
|L 4-1
|10/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|15:25
|Home
|W 7-4
Kraken vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
