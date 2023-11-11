The Seattle Kraken, Alexander Wennberg included, will meet the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Wennberg's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+ and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

Wennberg's plus-minus this season, in 19:18 per game on the ice, is +1.

Wennberg has yet to score a goal through 14 games this year.

In three of 14 games this season, Wennberg has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In three of 14 games this season, Wennberg has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Wennberg's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Wennberg going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 50 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-19).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 14 Games 4 3 Points 3 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.