In the matchup between the Boise State Broncos and New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, November 11 at 10:00 PM, our projection model expects the Broncos to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Boise State vs. New Mexico Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction New Mexico (+26.5) Toss Up (60.5) Boise State 40, New Mexico 20

Week 11 MWC Predictions

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Broncos a 96.8% chance to win.

The Broncos have two wins against the spread this season.

There have been six Broncos games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 60.5 points, 5.1 more than the average point total for Boise State games this season.

New Mexico Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Lobos based on the moneyline is 7.7%.

So far this season, the Lobos have compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

New Mexico is winless against the spread (0-1) when playing as at least 26.5-point underdogs.

Lobos games have gone over the point total in seven out of eight opportunities (87.5%).

New Mexico games this season have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 8.9 less than the point total in this matchup.

Broncos vs. Lobos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 30 28.9 31.3 17.5 29 38 New Mexico 27.4 35.3 30.6 33.2 23.5 38

