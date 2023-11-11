The Boise State Broncos (4-5) square off against a fellow MWC foe when they host the New Mexico Lobos (3-6) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Albertsons Stadium.

On offense, Boise State ranks 36th in the FBS with 434.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 90th in total defense (394.6 yards allowed per contest). With 393 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, New Mexico ranks 62nd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 100th, allowing 408.6 total yards per contest.

Boise State vs. New Mexico Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Boise State vs. New Mexico Key Statistics

Boise State New Mexico 434.1 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393 (70th) 394.6 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 408.6 (88th) 193.1 (23rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.2 (53rd) 241 (56th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.8 (70th) 16 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 10 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (131st)

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 1,142 yards, completing 52.9% of his passes and recording six touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He's also run for 266 yards (29.6 ypg) on 49 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Ashton Jeanty, has carried the ball 157 times for 921 yards (102.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 396 receiving yards on 30 catches with four touchdowns through the air.

Eric McAlister's team-high 873 yards as a receiver have come on 47 receptions (out of 88 targets) with five touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has compiled 23 catches for 241 yards, an average of 26.8 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

New Mexico Stats Leaders

Dylan Hopkins has thrown for 1,836 yards (204 ypg) while completing 59% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season. He's also run for 108 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Jacory Merritt, has carried the ball 121 times for 664 yards (73.8 per game) with 12 touchdowns.

Devon Dampier has run for 204 yards across 27 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Jeremiah Hixon has hauled in 355 receiving yards on 30 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Caleb Medford has caught 20 passes and compiled 327 receiving yards (36.3 per game) with one touchdown.

D.J. Washington has racked up 324 reciving yards (36 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

